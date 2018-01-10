The Arnold & Son Tourbillon Chronometer No.36 Gunmetal Watch

Set to be part of a very limited series of just 28 units, Arnold & Son’s latest creation is called Tourbillon Chronometer No.36 Gunmetal and it was inspired by the iconic John Arnold Chronometer No. 1/36 or simply the “Arnold 36”, as it was more commonly called.

This was the first pocket watch designed by John Arnold, the brilliant watchmaker behind Arnold & Son, and also the first timepiece to be called a chronometer, a term reserved for some of the world’s most precise watches to this day. Arnold 36 was created almost 250 years ago, just to give you an idea about its importance. But let’s get back to present times and the new Tourbillon Chronometer No.36 Gunmetal.

Showing off a sandblasted stainless steel case with dark grey DLC (“gunmetal”) coating, this modern watch benefits from a 46 mm case and an AR-coated cambered sapphire crystal, as well as a sapphire display back. Words cannot describe this piece, which is where the pictures below come in. I doubt you were ready for this.

Able to handle waters as deep as 30 meters, this stunning watch also benefits from the Swiss manual-wind Arnold & Son in-house caliber A&S8600, with 33 jewels, 28,800 vph and 90 hours of backup power – impressive, right? Just like the Arnold 36, this watch is COSC-certified as a chronometer, with functions including hours, minutes, small seconds and tourbillon.

The Nickel-Silver and steel movement is a visual spectacle on its own, with red gold treated bridges and an alluring main plate with Haute Horlogerie finishing. The dial has been Rhodium treated and comes with black indices and hands, while a hand-stitched brown or black alligator leather strap, with a steel black PVD buckle, complete this extraordinary design. Do you want to be one of the lucky 28?