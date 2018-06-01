The Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Power Control Grigio Speciale

Chopard and the famous Mille Miglia Italian open-road endurance race have been collaborating for three decades now. And since it’s always a pleasure to feast our eyes on classic cars and exquisite watches, the Geneva-based watchmaker has revealed a fresh timepiece dedicated to this iconic race.

As you might expect, the new Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Power Control Grigio Speciale is a racing-inspired piece, that’s based on the Mille Miglia GTS watches launched at Baselworld 2015. Boasting a modern design and excellent in-house movements, not to mention the “Rosso Corsa” accents and dashboard-like look, this creation is a welcomed addition to the collection.

We’re not sure if we are looking at fifty shades of grey, but we do know that the watch features a 43 mm case made of shot-blasted titanium, topped by a bezel with a graduated black aluminum inlay. Also noteworthy are the short, streamlined lugs, while an integrated strap in Cordura and a shot-blasted stainless steel folding clasp were added probably to get us in the mood for racing.

The stealth, all-grey look has made its way onto the dial as well. It’s a matte, grained anthracite surface, featuring several Rosso Corsa accents, with the power reserve indicator beautifully shaped like a gauge. That’s a nice feature, right? We’re also very impressed by the in-house Calibre 01.08-C, that hides under a tinted sapphire crystal hood, framed by a bright red gasket.

If you like this timepiece just as much as we do, you should know that the Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Power Control Grigio Speciale will be a 1,000-piece limited edition, with each one set to cost EUR 7,560 – some people get to enjoy racing for far less money than that.