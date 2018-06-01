Would You Pay $28 Million For Shaquille O’Neal’s Massive Florida Mansion?

Shaq’s a big man, and I don’t mean just size or basketball, but even for his standards this home is ridiculous. The legendary NBA player has recently listed his massive Florida mansion for sale, and just like him, this residence is larger than life. Priced at a staggering $28 million, his lavish home spreads over 31,000 square feet, on a three-acre lot just outside Orlando, Florida, that overlooks Lake Butler from a private golf community.

The palatial estate comes with 12 bedrooms and 15 baths, so it can easily accommodate a small crowd, while the lucky owners of this property will get to retreat in a separate wing, where they’ll have a huge master suite, with a private balcony, a four-room master closet, and his-and-her master baths.

The arched porte cochere makes a grand first impression as soon as you get here, while the two-story great room, with floor to ceiling walls of glass and a marble fireplace will believe in love at first once again. There’s also a huge chef’s kitchen (did you really expect it to be smaller?), featuring custom wood cabinets, state-of-the-art appliances from Sub Zero and Miele, and many other goodies, plus a superb wood-paneled dining room which can seat up to 16 guests.

Shaquille O’Neal’s lavish abode also comes with a soundproof home theater, a room with game tables and a wet bar, and a temperature-controlled humidor and wine storage room. Entertaining your friends has never looked better! Of course, there’s also a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court and a 17-car garage that might be pretty hard to fill; but don’t worry, there’s also a second garage, with a dance studio and an enclosed recording studio. Is that too much?

Probably not, because we’ve saved the best for last. The backyard is equally incredible, with a massive swimming pool and a custom rock waterfall, a sunken hot tub and a lovely summer kitchen, plus a tiki-style cabana overlooking the lake and a covered boat dock. It’s summer, it’s warm, we all love to party.