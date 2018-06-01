The new ISA Extra 126 is a Breath of Fresh Air

Traditional yacht owners might not fancy this unconventional design, but we totally love its freshness, bold lines, and showstopping attitude. Thanks to its large windows, the new ISA Extra 126 will allow passengers to enjoy the sun’s warm rays and the ocean’s salty breeze right from the comforts of this 126-foot vessel.

Forget all about minimizing interior space, as this yacht’s yacht designer, Francesco Guida, has decided to maximize the cruising lifestyle. ISA Yachts has recently launched the first Extra 76, and it’s planning to extend this family with 86, 93 and 116-foot models, but this line will be dominated by the bold presence of the 126.

The first Extra 126 was already sold to a European client, and it will be delivered in the summer of 2019, promising unparalleled onboard comfort, fuel efficiency, long range navigation, and seductive outdoor living areas.

The Extra 126 will have five owner and guest staterooms, that could accommodate up to 12 guests, while the staff quarters will have room for seven people. The yacht’s main saloon features tall floor-to-ceiling windows and loose furniture, taking full advantage of the boat’s extra-wide beam, thus enabling it to feel as spacious as a small villa. The same sense of openness and space may be experienced on the sundeck, inside the owner’s suite, as well as the beach club.

In terms of power, solar panels on topside surfaces and photo-voltaic cells in the saloon windows help the yacht’s batteries to store power, while twin 1,400 hp MAN engines promise a top speed of 17 knots, and a friendly cruise speed of 15 knots. The range is pretty impressive – 2,500 nautical miles at 12 knots – and the shipyard will gladly add a water desalinator, UV sterilizer, water softener, and more to the list of equipment that’s meant to keep this vessel as far away from the shores as possible.