Let’s Enjoy The Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music

Rolls-Royce vehicles have always been about opulence, style, and, most of all, silence. But the new Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music seems to stray away from this successful recipe and we totally love it; sure, the big engines under the bonnet will easily handle their business, but that’s usually the only noise owners enjoy and prefer.

Similar to the special Wraith model bearing the same nickname, this limited-run vehicle features a range of unique enhancements that will get music fans or professionals feeling more comfortable and at ease. As such, the car comes with a Bespoke Audio system, along with a superb copper or white paint and matching copper trim.

What about the noise? Well, the British luxury car manufacturer has sent this special-edition Dawn into the anechoic sound-isolation chamber, but this time they fitted a hyper-sensitive microphone and recorded the few little sounds that the Dawn makes every time someone touches it or puts it to work.

Those day to day sounds were then mixed them with some classical instruments, resulting in a unique and possibly odd soundtrack. I’m not sure about you, but this Rolls-Royce might just be the most expensive and luxurious musical instrument ever. On the other hand, I doubt you could take your instrument around town and show off its shiny alloys and cool features inside the cabin. Worth it!