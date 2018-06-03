The Magical Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa Has A Few Surprises for Us

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is easily one of the world’s most incredible retreats – an enchanting garden island that’s ready to welcome guests from all over the world within a sophisticated environment that redefines recreation, escapism and conservation. It feels like heaven on Earth for everyone who arrives here, and it just got even better with a few spectacular overwater accommodations.

The 5-star resort has recently extended its bespoke offering with a breathtaking overwater wing, where three lagoon-top suite categories – a three-bedroom water suite with a private pool, a two-bedroom water suite with pool, and the spacious family water villa with its own pool, of course, will turn your dreams into reality. Are you ready for an unforgettable vacation in the Maldives?

There are only 2 three-bedroom water suites with pool, covering over 800 square meters of luxurious living areas, complete with an extra-long infinity pool that’s parallel to the sea. Guests will also have access to The Island Spa on a huge oceanside deck, and they can dine at the water-edge living pavilion, and head to the crystal lagoon for a quick dip under the starry sky.

Next up, the two-bedroom water suites with pool offer a choice of configurations, depending on the two different pools and deck orientations – they could be parallel or perpendicular to the sea. These suites (3 units) will feature spacious decks furnished with loungers, over-water nets, as well as sublime living and dining areas.

Last, and probably the most impressive, the family water villa with pool is a unique offering; it allows guests to experience seclusion at the far end of the resort, while enjoying a large lounge deck that wraps around the villa, an L-shaped pool, overwater nets, and more. Which one would you go for?