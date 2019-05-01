The Brand New BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR is Here to Make Some Noise

The high end German aftermarket tuning company BRABUS has recently unleashed a new version of their already incredible WIDESTAR program, that turns the luxurious Mercedes G-class into a heart-stopping 4×4 beast.

Called the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR, the latest version of this ravishing machine is powered by a four liter eight cylinder twin turbo engine with exactly 800 hp, making it sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in only 4.1 seconds, which is an extraordinary feat for an off road car. The top speed is limited electronically to 240 kph (149 mph), but we know some of you might want to push it over the limit.

The new WIDESTAR comes with an impressive wide body kit and the BRABUS ‘Platinum Edition’ Monoblock 23 inch forged wheels. There are fender flares at the front and rear axle which extend the whole width of the car with 10 cm (4 inches) and manage to cover the large wheels, but that’s just a small part of this car’s unique appeal.

Speaking of the wheels, besides the fact that they are massive, they come in four different designs. The main one is the forged BRABUS Monoblock F ‘BLACK PLATINUM Special Edition’, painted in high-gloss black and sporting a ‘BLACK PLATINUM’ badge on the exterior flange. The tires are high performance tires as well, supplied by BRABUS’s partners, Continental, Pirelli and YOKOHAMA.

The interior of the new BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR is equally impressive – all leather, the BRABUS Mastik kind, with perforations and ‘Rising Diamond’ quilting, with lovely black paintwork around. There’s an interesting feature inside too: future customers will have the ability to change the color of the hundreds of glass fiber optics, synced with the ambient lighting of the interior.