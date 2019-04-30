Waldorf Astoria opens its new Private Island Retreat in the Maldives

Set to open this year in July, the new private island retreat of Waldorf Astoria will be an ultra luxury resort nestled in one of the world’s most recognized hot spots when it comes to idyllic luxury destinations. The resort was beautifully called Ithaafushi and it’s ready to open its gates for the first guests this summer.

This breathtaking tropical retreat is spread across three islands and offers a lot when it comes to privacy and serenity, with a total of 122 private luxury villas and no less than 11 unique dining venues, offering a hard to match culinary experience in the Maldives.

Large and open villas, with patios and swinging daybeds, dining gazebos, outdoor showers, infinity pools and lush green botanical gardens will mesmerize guests and make sure any vacation here will be unforgettable.

The Stella Maris Ocean Villas are perfect for those of you who value a little bit more privacy, because they’re only accessible by boat. They feature one bedroom duplexes with chef’s service, alfresco barbecue area and hot tubs. But Waldorf Astoria has another surprise at Ithaafushi.

For even more extreme privacy, they’ve got an exclusive island for rent, a 32,000 square feet sanctuary with a two bedroom villa set over the water, a three bedroom villa on the beach and personal concierge, a dedicated chef, private spa, five pools and even a private entertainment center.

Besides the wonderful features, there are plenty of activities you can try at Ithaafushi too. Watersports and a PADI dive center, sailing, windsurfing and snorkeling are among the most active ones, but there’s also fishing for those who love the sport.

A waterpark will entertain your kids should you choose to go there with them, and a 130 feet beachfront oasis is ready for some fun on the beach at all times. With all these incredible features, it’s clear that the gorgeous Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi will become a favorite vacation destination for many.