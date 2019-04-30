The Four Seasons Private Jet will be Ready to Conquer the Skies in 2021

Four Seasons has recently announced that they’re customizing an Airbus NEO, the A321LR, to become the company’s brand new Private Jet. This stunning plane will match their high-end hotels: it will be full of luxuries and bespoke amenities, offering ultimate comfort and plenty of space for guests and crew to relax and enjoy the flights in style.

The new Four Seasons Private Jet will replace the current aircraft of the company, and will add in a lot more to the unique flight experience. The customized Airbus A321LR will feature the widest and tallest cabin of its class, with a large lounge area where Four Seasons artisans can expose their talents and lead interactive workshops.

There will be chefs and wellness experts on board, and arts and culture lovers enriching the atmosphere and offering an interactive flight experience for the brand’s privileged guests.

The 48 custom plane seats were designed by Optimares, handcrafted and wrapped in exquisite leather made by the Italian manufacturer Poltrona Frau. Among the bespoke features there will be personal ottomans for each seat, encouraging face to face interactions for the duration of the flight. The lavatories will be expanded for more comfort, looking more like residential bathrooms and making you forget you’re inside an aircraft cruising at 12,000 feet from one part of the world to the other.

The Four Seasons Private Jet will have its own Executive Chef and a gallery area where he would prepare the custom menus, with inspiration “on the fly” and plenty of lovely culinary surprises. Unlike a normal aircraft crew, there will be a Four Seasons Concierge, a Director of Guest Experience, a Physician and Four Seasons trained in flight crew.

The itineraries for the new Four Seasons Private Jet are under development and will be revealed sometime this year.