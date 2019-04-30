Casa di Mare is a Spectacular $36 Million Penthouse from Miami

With a perfect name and a stunning design that will easily take your breath away, Casa di Mare – or the House of the Sea – is a wonderful two story penthouse built atop the new Acqualina 777 tower in Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach. This mesmerizing property features glass-sided, ocean facing pools rising 650 feet above the Atlantic Ocean’s waves below, giving you a rush of adrenaline just by taking a simple bath.

Set on the 48th and the 49th floors of the imposing Acqualina 777 tower, this penthouse is simply awesome, and that without mentioning the views around. It’s a 10,000 square feet residence that will be completed in early 2021, offering amazing sights to the Bahamas in the east, the swampy Florida in the west, the impressive lights of Miami’s South Beach and of course, some of the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets in the world. The only downside besides the price? Fear of heights.

Glass seems to be a major design element used in abundance for this penthouse. Besides the glass sided pools built right on the edges of the home, almost every exterior wall is made from floor to ceiling glass to make the most of the stunning vistas around. The edge of the 4,500 square feet balcony is frame-less glass as well.

Now onto the more familiar part, the interior design and all the luxurious amenities. The layout of this extraordinary penthouse in the sky features six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half baths. There’s a spacious living area on the lower floor which includes a great room, a family room, media room and gym. As you might expect by now, everything comes with huge sliding glass windows.

But this is only the beginning of a more ambitious project, a $1.8 billion one. There will be two residential towers, the Via Acqualina 777 and the Via Acqualina 888, with no less than 245 oceanfront homes and prices starting at $4.2 million. In addition to that, there will be a huge recreation center with a world class spa and a high end fitness center, plus an ice skating rink, bowling alley, movie theater and a Formula One simulator. If you’ve always wanted to live in Miami, this is as good as it gets.