Check Out The New Girard-Perregaux Cat’s Eye High Jewelry Watches

There are many brands out there that have tried to combine diamonds and watches in different ways, but almost none of them have done it better than Girard-Perregaux with their Cat’s Eye High Jewelry Watches, a spectacular series of diamond-embellished timepieces that are all open to customization on the client’s part. Future buyers are able to select almost everything on their dream watch, from the case material to the design and the diamonds used.

For presentation purposes, Girard-Perregaux has decided to design a ‘hero’ piece, the one which we’ll talk about in the next lines. The case is the signature ellipse that has long time defined the brand’s Cat’s Eye collection. It’s a white gold 36 mm case with 23 diamonds of 1.7 carats and 54 blue sapphires of 3.95 carats.

The dial comes completely wrapped in diamonds and precious stones, with the ‘hero’ model having no less than 286 diamonds (2.05 carats) and 40 blue sapphires (0.92 carats). The gem stones are baguette, trapeze and brilliant cut, combining in an impressive design that seems simple but hides a wonderful complication in the way the color changes depending on the angle from the center of the dial and distance from the viewer’s eye.

The watch also comes with a beautiful elliptical sub-dial at the bottom, which has a similar form with the case. Telling time is going to be a gracious experience, with white gold hour and minute hands. At 6 o’clock you’ll easily notice Girard-Perregaux’s logo and the marking of 1791, representing the 228 years that have passed since the founding of the company.

On the technical side of things, the watch features a caliber GP3300 self winding movement, with Côtes de Genève, circular graining and beveled bridges as decorations. The movement has a frequency of 4 Hz and a power reserve of at least 46 hours. The price tag of this watch rises to $319,000, but prices will vary depending on the customization applied for each client.