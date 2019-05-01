fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Check Out The New Girard-Perregaux Cat’s Eye High Jewelry Watches

Girard Perregaux Cats Eye Watch 1

There are many brands out there that have tried to combine diamonds and watches in different ways, but almost none of them have done it better than Girard-Perregaux with their Cat’s Eye High Jewelry Watches, a spectacular series of diamond-embellished timepieces that are all open to customization on the client’s part. Future buyers are able to select almost everything on their dream watch, from the case material to the design and the diamonds used.

For presentation purposes, Girard-Perregaux has decided to design a ‘hero’ piece, the one which we’ll talk about in the next lines. The case is the signature ellipse that has long time defined the brand’s Cat’s Eye collection. It’s a white gold 36 mm case with 23 diamonds of 1.7 carats and 54 blue sapphires of 3.95 carats.

The dial comes completely wrapped in diamonds and precious stones, with the ‘hero’ model having no less than 286 diamonds (2.05 carats) and 40 blue sapphires (0.92 carats). The gem stones are baguette, trapeze and brilliant cut, combining in an impressive design that seems simple but hides a wonderful complication in the way the color changes depending on the angle from the center of the dial and distance from the viewer’s eye.

Girard Perregaux Cats Eye Watch 4

The watch also comes with a beautiful elliptical sub-dial at the bottom, which has a similar form with the case. Telling time is going to be a gracious experience, with white gold hour and minute hands. At 6 o’clock you’ll easily notice Girard-Perregaux’s logo and the marking of 1791, representing the 228 years that have passed since the founding of the company.

On the technical side of things, the watch features a caliber GP3300 self winding movement, with Côtes de Genève, circular graining and beveled bridges as decorations. The movement has a frequency of 4 Hz and a power reserve of at least 46 hours. The price tag of this watch rises to $319,000, but prices will vary depending on the customization applied for each client.

Girard Perregaux Cats Eye Watch 2

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Girard-Perregaux Quasar 1
The Girard-Perregaux Quasar Watch Is a Visual Treat
Girard-Perregaux 1966 WW.TC 1
This Stunning Girard-Perregaux 1966 WW.TC Reminds Us Of Better Times
Girard-Perregaux Chamber of Wonders Collection 1
Girard-Perregaux’ Chamber of Wonders Collection Takes You On A World Trip
Girard-Perregaux’s Cat’s Eye Jewelry 1
Girard-Perregaux Cat’s Eye Jewelry – Gold Bridge tourbillon

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

California is the new 135 meter mega yacht concept from Kurt Strand

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.