The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is Ready to Hit the Road

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been finally revealed and we’re all in awe right now. Competing with other luxury sport sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz CLS, the Audi A7 or the Porsche Panamera, the new BMW Gran Coupe rises to meet any expectation one might have from a luxurious four door sports car.

The 8 Series Gran Coupe comes with a new style for the front grille and slim headlights, the slimmest BMW’s ever had, while the rear end features a new diffuser for the M Sport package and wide wheel arches that give this car a very muscular look. The car is 61 mm taller than the Coupe and 231 mm longer overall, this translating into more leg room in the back and a frame-less rear door.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will share the same engine as the rest of the 8 Series range, with a total of three options, the M 850i, the 840i and the 840d. The first one, the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, comes with a 4.4 liter V8 and 530 hp. The BMW 840i Gran Coupe will get a 3.0 liter inline 6 cylinder and the BMW 840d xDrive Gran Coupe will get a 3.0 liter inline 6 cylinder with 320 hp.

The transmission will be an 8 speed automatic with an electronic M Sport rear differential for all the three models. What’s more, the xDrive models all have rear wheel steer as standard. Unfortunately we don’t have any performance figures yet, but you can expect this beast to be as lightning fast as the Coupe!

The interior features the Live Cockpit Professional with 10.25 inch Control Display and the BMW Operating System 7.0 as standard. There’s also the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Sport seats, trimmed with Vernasca leather are standard as well, with other options available for those who wish them.

The price tag of the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe rises to over $100,000 and deliveries will start after its official debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show that will take place in September.