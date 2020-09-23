The 5 Best Business Schools in the United States

Everything in this world revolves around business. Is it good or bad? It depends on a person who is behind a particular business. Without reference to any person, the professional concept has a few essential functions in social life. Do you know them? Check with this brief list:

economic function (gains profit for a person, society, and country);

political function (influences some political decisions);

leadership function (determines the condition of public life);

ethical function (take a position on acute social issues (e.g., animal testing));

innovative function (implementation of the latest achievements in technical, scientific, and humanitarian fields).

So, you have tested your memory and want to study at a business school that focuses on these functions. You want to get the best knowledge that you can implement into reality, thanks to quick employment. You live in the USA, or you will move to the USA because you hear that you find the best place to study here.

Is it all true? Then EssayPro presents you top best business schools in the USA.

Chatham University

It is a private university that was initially founded as a women’s college. Recently, it began to accept applications from men. Still, it remains probably a number one place for aspiring female leaders. Each year, it occupies the highest positions in the list of the best colleges in the USA.

Their School of Arts, Science & Business offers to look at 40 undergraduate and 13 graduate programs. Chatham’s Masters of Business Administration is one of them. Here, you can enhance your entrepreneurial thinking, focus on business innovations, and develop your effective communication style. More than that, you can choose among eight specialized concentrations to apply your business knowledge in the future (e.g., Healthcare Management).

Another great thing about this place is that Chatham University has “awareness month,” under which students learn about other ethnicities and cultures.

Harvard Business School

It is absolutely worth your attention. Harvard Business School is consistently in the top 10 best schools in the US and around the world. Apart from studying business, the school offers advanced training programs. It owns a publishing house that produces books on business, management, corporate governance, and a variety of case studies that allow learning from real experience.

Harvard Business School helps its students with different aid s. It has tuition assistance, summer fellowships, and career support and exploration. You can check all details on their site.

The Fuqua School of Business

Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business has a high competition for a place. The faculty invests all its resources in students and helps them in understanding which program will be good for them. Besides, the curriculum here is different from other educational institutions. Your studies will be divided into six weeks so that you have the opportunity to attend more lessons.

You can choose among 4 MBA programs: Accelerated Daytime MBA (if you already have a master’s degree in business), Daytime MBA, Global Executive MBA (focusing on cultures shaping the business world), and Weekend Executive MBA. Also, you can choose among 2 Master of Management programs and 4 Master of Quantitative Management programs.

Stanford Graduate School of Business

By choosing Stanford Graduate School of Business, you choose an opportunity to build a career right after finishing your studies. The school is located in Silicon Valley. So, the contacts you make during your education can help you in finding a job or a partner for your start-up.

The school is closely related to its “parent” Stanford University and uses its resources for students’ sake. Here you will see many interdisciplinary courses developed in cooperation with related faculties. Also, you have a chance to study interdisciplinary programs, and, by thus, receive a double degree. MBA/MS is the most popular dual degree among students because of university relations with Silicon Valley companies.

Great opportunities, special requirements for admission. Be sure to check them carefully. Here, for example, you can find information on MBA and MBA and MSx Programs applications.

Chicago Booth or The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Do you know that nine Chicago Booth faculty members have won Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences? Now when you know this fact, you can imagine how good this place is for studying.

Chicago Booth is known for its striving for innovation. It has several research centers and institutes for academic research in business and management. So, you will not only gain knowledge, but you will also be able to participate in research.

You can choose among several MBA programs: the Full-Time MBA, Evening MBA, Weekend MBA, and the Global Executive MBA Program. Here you can find all information that will help you in understanding which program suits you well.

Chicago Booth students (both American and international students) are eligible for financial aid and scholarship. It is only your academic achievement that determines whether you receive a scholarship or not. Also, you can receive scholarships from companies that are interested in having you as their prospective employee.