The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster Is Out On the Prowl

The highly anticipated 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster has been revealed a few days ago, and it’s everything we’ve hoped for – and more. It’s been a year since the official introduction of the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, and this fresh addition to the company’s lineup was meant to complete the standard GT range. There’s still no “R” version of the convertible, but we might see that in the near future as well.

Meanwhile, the GT S Roadster will be up for grabs just in time for summer, and there are many reasons to be excited. The familiar 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 sits in the engine bay, developing 522 hp and 670 Nm of torque; this translates into a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a heart stopping top speed of 308 km/h.

An AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G sport transmission sends all this power to the rear axle, with an electronically controlled rear differential all set up for the right thrills.

But all that power is nothing without control, that’s why there are plenty of systems on board to help the driver control this beast properly. The AMG Ride Control technology is standard with adaptive damping, with the latter controlled through a switch in the center console between three modes, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+.

AMG’s Dynamic Select system also offers several modifications to the engine, transmission, ESP, steering and exhaust valves, allowing the driver to choose how the vehicle behaves and sounds. There are five modes to mention here: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race and an Individually programmable setup.

The Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster will also come with the AMG high-performance composite braking system as standard, but customers could also get a high performance ceramic composite braking system if they really want to. Also as standard you’ll get ultra light 19-inch rims up front and 20-inch rims at the rear, but maybe you might want something else. Either way, you’re in for the ride of a lifetime!