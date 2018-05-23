Leave Rainy Days Behind At White Exclusive Suites & Villas

Looking for a way out? An escape from the noisy urban jungle? Look no further, as the spectacular White Exclusive Suites & Villas will most likely offer you everything you’ve been dreaming about – and more. This heavenly cliffside retreat is found in Portugal’s blissful Azores Islands, that could very well be considered one of the greatest vacation destinations in the world.

Located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, the Azores archipelago is still an unspoiled haven, where visitors could enjoy whale watching, volcano hikes, as well as waterfall rappelling on a daily basis. Reconnecting with nature has never looked better!

With only 10 luxurious suites and villas on offer, this dreamy retreat can be found in Lagoa, a small seaside town in the southern part of the São Miguel Island. Feel free to choose one of three different types of suites – Junior, Ocean, and Unique – and allow driftwood details and serene views of the Atlantic to spoil your retinas and soul each and every second.

There is also a secluded, freestanding Villa, ideal for those of you who want to get away from it all. But we doubt anyone would want to get away from the hotel’s swimming pool or the charming restaurant and its fresh Azorean seafood or regional wines. Feeling a bit hungry, right? Book a flight to the Azores and enjoy!