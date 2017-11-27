Take a Step Back in Time at the Charming Aranwa Cusco

Occupying a fascinating 16th-century colonial mansion, Aranwa Cusco is an enchanting five star boutique hotel, located just few steps away from Cusco’s vibrant Plaza de Armas. It really feels like a magical place from another century, with regal interiors, stylish antiques and crystal chandeliers, although you can still find a few much needed modern amenities here and there.

Visitors who decide to stay right in the heart of this Incan city could also consider this boutique hotel a small museum, as it’s complemented by 300 unique pieces of art, including colonial sculptures, carvings, and beautiful paintings from the Cusco Art School.

Each of the 43 rooms and suites on offer here promise the experience of a lifetime, with an amazing decor, featuring luxurious upholstery, wall frescoes and fresh lily bouquets, complemented by marble bathrooms with circular hot tubs, and even an intelligent oxygen system.

If you’d like to discover the unique Peruvian culture you’ll be just a short walk away from Museo Inka and Cusco’s stunning cathedral, but we’re sure there are many other sights that will make you fall in love with Cusco forever.

Once you’re back at Aranwa Cusco, the elegant Mishti Mestizo Restaurant invites you to enjoy Peruvian dishes fused with modern culinary techniques, while the hotel’s Khasikay Bar is the place where you could enjoy a wide selection of tapas and a few drinks with your friends or family.