Follow Us

Type to search

Take a Closer Look Inside Riva’s Stunning Folgore 88 Superyacht

Riva Folgore 88 1

Unveiled earlier this year, the 27-metre Riva Folgore 88 previews the new generation of Riva superyachts, with an intriguing shark-grey hull, cool black detailing and standout features like an innovative hull deck coupling system, dark hull windows, a glass-top roof and windscreen and numerous carbon fiber elements combined with contrasting materials like marble, stainless steel and crystal glass.

Mauro Micheli, Chief Designer at Officina Italiana Design, worked closely with the brilliant engineering team from Ferretti to update this gorgeous vessel. The Folgore 88 comes with an interesting stern concept that allows passengers to open the rear door and sit right next to the water, the whole area turning into a cozy 6 sq.m. beach club that can be submerged to help you launch and recover a small tender.

At the bow, this shark-grey Riva yacht features a large dining area and lounging spaces that can be reconfigured easily thanks to an up-down mechanism. 

Riva Folgore 88 6

Inside the cockpit, the Folgore 88 superyacht welcomes guests into a spacious saloon, with modern dining and helm station areas. The entire atmosphere on the main-deck is very airy and relaxed, with just the right combination between wood, leather and steel, and refined details like polished rosewood and white parquet that give this yacht a timeless elegance.

The large windows bring so much natural light inside this yacht and allow you to enjoy blissful views of the sea all day long. Riva’s newest vessel can accommodate up to eight passengers in four stateroom located on the lower deck. The owner gets to enjoy an incredible full beam suite, in the centre of the yacht, while the other guests will sleep in two double VIP cabins or a twin stateroom.

All rooms feature en-suites and boast a contemporary decor, with mirrored surfaces, widescreen TVs, tinted mirrors, bespoke furniture and the same decorative materials like the main deck. The captain also gets to ride in style, with a high-tech bridge system that includes Xenta electro-hydraulic steering gear, DP systems and high-end stabilisers, and a LOOP integrated dashboard with three 19″ touchscreen displays.

Folgore 88 is powered by a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines that should take this yacht to an impressive top speed of 39 knots and a cruising speed of 33 knots.

Riva Folgore 88 13

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might Also Like

Rivale 56 1
The Rivale 56 Yacht is Just what the Doctor Ordered
Riva 56′ 1
The Uber-cool Riva 56′ Teases Everyone In Düsseldorf
Riva 110 3
Riva’s Superb 110 Flybridge Yacht Will Hit the Waves Soon
Riva 76 1
Get Ready for the Trip of a Lifetime with Riva 76 Bahamas

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Let’s Connect

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, you can always contact us at

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

luxury jet
© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.