Take a Closer Look Inside Riva’s Stunning Folgore 88 Superyacht

Unveiled earlier this year, the 27-metre Riva Folgore 88 previews the new generation of Riva superyachts, with an intriguing shark-grey hull, cool black detailing and standout features like an innovative hull deck coupling system, dark hull windows, a glass-top roof and windscreen and numerous carbon fiber elements combined with contrasting materials like marble, stainless steel and crystal glass.

Mauro Micheli, Chief Designer at Officina Italiana Design, worked closely with the brilliant engineering team from Ferretti to update this gorgeous vessel. The Folgore 88 comes with an interesting stern concept that allows passengers to open the rear door and sit right next to the water, the whole area turning into a cozy 6 sq.m. beach club that can be submerged to help you launch and recover a small tender.

At the bow, this shark-grey Riva yacht features a large dining area and lounging spaces that can be reconfigured easily thanks to an up-down mechanism.

Inside the cockpit, the Folgore 88 superyacht welcomes guests into a spacious saloon, with modern dining and helm station areas. The entire atmosphere on the main-deck is very airy and relaxed, with just the right combination between wood, leather and steel, and refined details like polished rosewood and white parquet that give this yacht a timeless elegance.

The large windows bring so much natural light inside this yacht and allow you to enjoy blissful views of the sea all day long. Riva’s newest vessel can accommodate up to eight passengers in four stateroom located on the lower deck. The owner gets to enjoy an incredible full beam suite, in the centre of the yacht, while the other guests will sleep in two double VIP cabins or a twin stateroom.

All rooms feature en-suites and boast a contemporary decor, with mirrored surfaces, widescreen TVs, tinted mirrors, bespoke furniture and the same decorative materials like the main deck. The captain also gets to ride in style, with a high-tech bridge system that includes Xenta electro-hydraulic steering gear, DP systems and high-end stabilisers, and a LOOP integrated dashboard with three 19″ touchscreen displays.

Folgore 88 is powered by a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines that should take this yacht to an impressive top speed of 39 knots and a cruising speed of 33 knots.