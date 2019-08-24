fbpx
Sunseeker Unveiled the Sporty Predator 60 EVO Yacht

British luxury motor yacht manufacturer Sunseeker International has recently taken the wraps off the Predator 60 EVO, a sleek new yacht that will officially make its first appearance at the Southampton International Boat Show later this year. This stunning vessel comes with sporty exterior lines, innovative features and a wonderful and sophisticated interior design.

The Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO boasts a top-notch superstructure with a powered carbon fiber hardtop with glazed panels. The window line has been redesigned for this model and the hull went through a polished stainless steel treatment. Of course, this yacht can be also customized by the future clients, who could choose between a variety of bespoke finishes.

Inside the cockpit, the Predator 60 EVO comes with brand new materials and textures, elegant furnishings and a better than ever styling. The modern helm console is ergonomically designed and will soon equip other Sunseeker models. There’s a Simrad touch screen display that will allow an integrated control of all the important systems via a simple and intuitive interface and many other high tech goodies.

Under the deck there are three cabins with sophisticated furnishings and a superb design. The lucky owner of this vessel will get to enjoy a full beam master stateroom that boasts a contemporary style, with impressive textures and light hues.

Last but not least, we should mention this yacht can also house a Williams 325 Jet RIB and it’s powered by the new Volvo Penta D13-1000 engines, which should be able to push the yacht on the waves with up to 34 knots and amazing agility.

