Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Harley-Davidson LiveWire Strays Away From A Lifetime Of Tradition

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

It’s true, die-hard Harley-Davidson fans will most likely feel a bitter taste in their mouths right now. The most iconic bike-builder in the world also caught the electric bug recently and announced it will launch its first ever production electric motorcycle next year, an interesting bike called Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

As some of you might have guessed, this motorcycle is based on the LiveWire project that was revealed four years ago, which was powered by a longitudinal three-phase AC motor developing 74 horsepower. However, the production version of the LiveWire will come with a slightly different powertrain, developed after all the “lessons learned during the thousands of test rides taken by customers”, as Harley-Davidson states.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Unfortunately there are no technical or pricing details revealed yet, but we know that Harley-Davidson plans to produce this electric bike in York, Pennsylvania, and it will be available only in North America and Europe initially. With LifeWire, Harley plans to lead the next revolution of two-wheeled freedom, and inspire future riders with the thrills of bike riding.

Following the introduction of this impressive e-bike, Harley-Davidson also plans to launch a series of lighter, smaller conventional bikes from 2022. The company’s future electric line-up should include Touring and Cruiser models, and even a 1250cc Custom model and a 975cc Streetfighter model.

It’s all good news, but I really hope those iconic petrol-powered bikes from Harley-Davidson won’t disappear in the near future.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Bucherer’s Harley-Davidson Blue Edition Costs a Cool $1.79 Million
The Harley-Davidson Hurakàn is Both Fast And Furious
New Harley-Davidson CVO Models, Ready to Hit the Streets
Harley-Davidson Races To The Finish Line With The XG750R

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Have a question or submission?

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2018 Luxatic - Luxury lifestyle at its Best. All rights reserved.
Shares