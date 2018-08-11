The First McLaren Senna is Even More Special Than You Could Imagine

Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on the first McLaren Senna, chassis number 001, a breathtaking hypercar that was delivered to its lucky owner just a few weeks ago. David Kyte, a city trader from London, will get to drive this beast around town, and we’ll have to settle for admiring it from afar.

Presented at the McLaren Technology Centre by the company’s CEO, the McLaren Senna 001 features Anniversary White paintwork with an eye catching Aurora Blue livery, a bespoke design commissioned through McLaren’s Special Operations Division (MSO). The paintwork itself took 600 hours to complete with more than 2 weeks spent just marking up.

It’s easy to see where the car’s name comes from. This McLaren has Senna’s signature featured on the door jamb, an outline of Brazil’s Interlagos circuit on the hood, and even the years he was Formula One World Champion engraved onto the car, while the cabin shows off black Alcantara with diamond stitching and gorgeous Harissa Red embroidery.

Other bespoke finishes include a roof ‘snorkel’, a T-Bar and fuel filler cover finished in MSO Satin Visual Carbon Fibre, brake calipers painted in MSO’s Bespoke Burton Blue, custom wheel nuts finished in Volcano Red and more. Is it safe to assume that the lucky owner of this McLaren Senna was very happy with his new ‘baby’.

So happy actually that as soon as he picked up his ‘Senna 001’ , the owner chose to travel 1,400 km down to Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France to take it for a spin, together with five other McLarens – I guess that’s an ideal way to spend your free time.