Staying at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong Will be a Dream Come True

It’s hard to find the right words to describe a hotel as incredible as Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. Located on the city’s electrifying Wanchai business district on Hong Kong island and facing the superb Victoria Harbour, this high-end hotel can easily take your breath away with its sheer size, world class hospitality and extraordinary amenities.

The minute you arrive here you will be mesmerized by the hotel’s majestic lobby, where granite columns, numerous statues and fountains, and a mind blowing ceiling hand-painted by an Italian artist will take you to another world. This waterfront high-rise is the flagship hotel of the iconic Grand Hyatt brand and judging by these photos, we can easily see why.

The hotel boasts 542 spectacular guest accommodations, that are very spacious, at least to Hong Kong standards. Focused on comfort and functionality rather than outrageous levels of luxury and all kinds of bespoke amenities, the wonderful rooms and suites here deliver stunning views of Victoria Harbor, with large flat screen TVs, free Wi-Fi and unlimited calls to any international destinations also part of this special package.

In terms of dining, relaxation and fun, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong is the real deal, allowing guests to relax in an incredible atmosphere, as they enjoy nine restaurants and bars, the award-winning Plateau Spa, a fitness studio that’s always open, a lovely 50-meter heated outdoor pool, and even a private 400-meter jogging path. Do you plan to visit Hong Kong in the near future?



