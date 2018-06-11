Shakira’s Lavish Miami Beach Home Could be Yours for $11.6M

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira is looking to part ways with her incredible Miami Beach property. Listed for sale at exactly $11.648 million, the stunning home before you is located at 3140 North Bay Road Drive and covers 9,125 square feet of luxurious living areas.

The waterfront property includes six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths and comes complemented by palm trees, bright green hedges and a plant-lined courtyard, while on the inside a sophisticated atmosphere is ready to overwhelm anyone who gets a glimpse of this house.

Bone inlaid art pieces, bespoke furniture, handmade decorative mirrors, and Venetian plaster walls add to the overall appeal of this property, while the soaring ceilings, crisp white walls and hardwood floors make it feel modern, light and airy.

Shakira has owned this magical home since 2001, and in the meantime she has revamped the living spaces and added her special touch to the home. Wood floors imported from Spain, new landscaping, custom-made furniture and details, and updated lighting were a must, while the home gym and a hookah lounge will surely be appreciated by anyone.

A contemporary Middle Eastern feel can be enjoyed throughout the formal dining room and the living room, while the gourmet kitchen comes with sleek white cabinets and countertops, paired with a white center island. The next owners of this lavish property will get to enjoy over 100 feet of water frontage and pristine views of the Miami skyline.

There’s also a backyard swimming pool, surrounded by a wood deck, while the outdoor summer kitchen will you get in a good mood when you’re planning to chill out by the pool. Gotta love it!