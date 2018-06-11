Fulfill Your Dreams With The New Sunreef 80

Sunreef Yachts has just unveiled a few renderings with the latest addition to their impressive line of catamarans, the 24.4-meter Sunreef 80. Designed in-house by the Polish shipyard, this stunning vessel employs several elements of classic yacht design, which complement its modern lines in the best way possible.

The wonderful catamaran before you shows off plenty of generous spaces, that could be customized as you wish. Centralized spaces for lounging and a special saloon layout add a touch of friendliness to the catamaran, with the saloon stretching out over the water to offer a luxurious way to access both inside and outside areas.

The exterior living spaces are also worth mentioning because they include a 54-square-meter flybridge with a Jacuzzi, a fully-equipped wet bar, a small barbecue area, as well as large sunpads. There’s also a large bow terrace, shielded from the sun’s hot rays and wind, while the cozy lounging spaces at the bow showcase the yacht’s openness in both layout and design.

When it comes to accommodations and personal space, the double hulls of the new Sunreef 80 offer dynamic layout opportunities, while keeping both classic and modern design elements in mind. Designed for transoceanic adventures, charter, not to mention private use, this catamaran would be a dream come true for most of us, but unfortunately this dream will cost you a lot. We can only imagine the price goes higher with every custom touch you choose.