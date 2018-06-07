Ready for Action: The Genesis Essentia Concept Arrives in Cannes

A few months ago Genesis took the wraps off a breathtaking all-electric car concept called Essentia at the New York Auto Show, and it seems this beauty is ready for action, as it just showed up at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The company’s first battery-electric concept car was built around an ultra light carbon fiber monocoque and features a multi-motor electric powertrain and a bespoke interior, that’s packed with technology and amazing features.

Designed to preview the future of the company, the Genesis Essentia Concept aims to be a sporty GT car, that can also offer serenity, clarity and beauty in one exciting package. It looks like a retro-futuristic take on Italian concepts of the past, with aggressive lines, quad headlights and taillights, an evolved grille and massive air vents, slim pillars and a wonderful bubble roof.

As exciting as this concept may look – feel free to drool over the gallery below – Genesis did not provide any performance figures, which is to say they enjoy teasing us. According to the official images though, a very revealing digital instrument cluster hints towards a top speed of 167 mph (269 km/h) and a maximum driving range of 232 miles (373 km).

Is that enough to impress you or are you still daydreaming about the mind blowing Tesla Roadster? Before you make up your mind, please note that Genesis has equipped their vision of perfection with facial recognition capabilities, a fingerprint sensor, a massive widescreen infotainment display stretching across the width of the dashboard, a transparent bonnet, butterfly doors and bronze alloys shod in Pirelli tires.

It’s by far one of the most exciting concepts unveiled this year and we really hope we’re going to see this beauty on the streets pretty soon.