Functional Work of Art: the Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Shepard Fairey

How do you define art? Is it created by obeying a set of fixed rules determined by specialists in the field, or do we let it flow naturally, as inspiration motivates the more talented of us? A quick glance at the wonderful Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Shepard Fairey made me ask myself the same question, and I find it difficult to answer.

American contemporary street artist and graphic designer Shepard Fairey has recently become an official Hublot ambassador, and the renowned Swiss watchmaker has just released an exclusive timepiece to celebrate the artist’s amazing vision.

Unveiled at the historic Mack Sennett Studios, the Big Bang Meca-10 Shepard Faire is the latest addition to the brand’s “Hublot Loves Art” collection. We get to admire a new take on Hublot’s signature style, with the watchmaker’s incredible in-house movement, a gear-driven mechanical aesthetic, and a 10-day power reserve to back up this timepiece.

A stylized skeleton reveals the originality of a cogwheel power reserve indicator and you should also know that Hublot required two years to develop the impressive manually-wound skeleton calibre. The latter benefits from a 10-day power reserve and comprises 223 parts, with a red dot becoming visible when the movement is nearing the final days of its power reserve.

The timepiece also features Hublot’s patented “one click” mechanism, while the Texalium case wears an eye catching tribal / floral pattern, imagined by Shepard Fairey, with the “Star gear” logo found in the 3-o’clock sub-dial.

Available in either black or navy blue, each piece comes in a presentation case containing a signed and numbered letterpress print “Star Gear Collage Red” or “Star Gear Collage Blue”, framed in concrete. Unfortunately we don’t have the exact price-tags for these beauties, but since they’re produced in a limited-run, we’re pretty sure they won’t come cheap.