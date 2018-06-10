The new Ducale 118 Ocean King Explorer is Ready to Leave its Mark on the World

The brilliant yacht designers from Ocean King have been extremely busy lately, as the acclaimed Italian shipyard has recently unveiled their latest model from the Ducale series of world explorers – a 36.2-meter vessel called Ducale 118. This series, designed by the Venice-based VYD Studio, was meant to deliver sleek, ultra-contemporary lines and styling to those of you who aim to conquer the Seven Seas.

Showing off all the features of a true explorer yacht, this stunning vessel also benefits from a voluminous aft space designed as a versatile multi functional area. A full displacement superyacht built with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, the Ducale 118 seems to gather all of our favorite features in one alluring package.

The vessel offers a five cabin interior layout, with a full-beam master stateroom on the main deck, that even includes an office, while the upper deck houses a separate captain’s quarters and a crew of seven is also accommodated on board. The spacious aft deck area offers plenty of storage possibilities for your favorite water toys or tenders.

However, this area may also be used as a grand beach club, complemented by a removable sun awning or a space where you could enjoy alfresco dining under the starry sky. The Ducale 118 was designed to be a different type of explorer yacht, one that’s rugged and bold while being modern and comfortable to the passengers onboard. So, are you ready to set sail?