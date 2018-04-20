Project XIA is a Gorgeous 160-meter Superyacht Concept

Globe Regal Yachting, a company specialized in selling or chartering luxury mega yachts has recently unveiled an incredible 160-meter superyacht concept, dubbed Project XIA. Designed in collaboration with the acclaimed New York-based studio Gill Schmid Design and the Hijos de Barreras shipyard, this impressive vessel is to be built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure.

Project XIA will be able to accommodate up to 44 guests on board, in 22 lovely suites, including a massive owner’s suite spreading over two floors and two private decks. The superyacht will also have a crew of 64 catering to the passengers’ every need, while power will be provided by a twin screw direct drive system or a diesel-electric option.

Of course, a wide array of luxurious amenities will be available on board; Project XIA will feature a full height aquarium, as well as a casino and bar, and even a nightclub with a glass-bottomed pool, two outdoor jacuzzis, and a spa. For entertaining purposes, a 3D cinema space will also be available. Partying on a yacht has never looked better!

But explorers will also fall in love with this concept, as it comes with not one, but two helicopter pads and one hangar, as well as expansive tender garages. The 160-meter vessel before you will also take formal dining to a new level, thanks to an elegant formal dining space, a wine vault and a stunning 270-degree observation lounge.

This bold superyacht concept is listed at a projected price of €260,000,000, although customization options and outrageous desires will, most likely, have a say in the final cost.