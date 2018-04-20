Miami’s Fisher Island (33109) is America’s Wealthiest Zip Code

We’ve all heard of 90210, but America’s wealthiest ZIP code comes from Florida this year and it’s 33109 – the ZIP code for the tiny Fisher Island. Nestled just off the coast of Miami and Miami Beach, this super exclusive place is a secluded, picturesque island, that can be reached only via a boat trip or an exciting helicopter ride.

The richest ZIP code in America is home to some of the world’s top earners, and that means not exactly anyone can pack their bags and move here. Fisher Island residents averaged an income of $2.5 million in 2015, with top athletes and executives, models, many lawyers and a few other successful people being able to call this magical place home. This is in no way an encouragement to stalk your favorite personalities.

Bloomberg released a long and impressive list of similar locations where you might want to move in – shortly after verifying your bank account. Atherton, California and Palm Beach, Florida complete the top 3 most expensive ZIP codes in the United States right now, but the world only remembers winners, and this tiny island easily comes on top of the aforementioned list.

Feel free to imagine anything you want; if you can afford to buy a property here or at least rent one, you’re in for a real treat. Luxury living at its best, surrounded by some of the world’s most successful people. Here is the full list of America’s wealthiest ZIP codes in 2018:

1. Fisher Island, Miami Beach, Florida (33109)

2. Atherton, California (94027)

3. Palm Beach, Florida (33480)

4. Palo Alto, California (94301)

5. Harrison, New York (10577)

6. Gladwyne, Pennsylvania (19035)

7. Century City, Los Angeles, California (90067)

8. Kenilworth, Illinois (60043)

9. Weston, Massachusetts (02493)

10. San Francisco, California (94111)

11. Far Hills, New Jersey (07931)

12. Boston, Massachusetts (02110)

13. Portola Valley, California (94028)

14. Moose Wilson Road, Wyoming (83014)

15. Naples, Florida (34102)

16. Medina, Washington (98039)

17. Riverside, Connecticut (06878)

18. Old Westbury, New York (11568)

19. Glencoe, Illinois (60022)

20. Greenwich, Connecticut (06831)

[Bloomberg]