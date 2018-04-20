You Will Love Hublot’s Classic Fusion Chrono Berlutti Scritto

Just a quick glance at any of these pictures, and you will realize pretty fast you had never known seduction – until today. The new Hublot Classic Fusion Chrono Berlutti Scritto was inspired by Venezia Scritto, the signature leather of the House of Berluti, and it looks absolutely incredible in more ways than one.

Bespoke calf leather engraved with special writing inspired by 18th century calligraphy should be more than enough for anyone to remain perfectly still in admiration, although the lively color palette will get you out of that stance. Showing off an 18kt King Gold or titanium case, 45 mm in size, this exquisite watch features double AR-coated sapphire crystals and it’s also water resistant to 50 meters.

Hublot’s Classic Fusion Chrono Berlutti Scritto is powered by the Swiss automatic Hublot caliber HUB1143, that comes with 59 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 42 hours, which is pretty decent in our books. The dial was made of genuine blue or Bordeaux Berluti patinated Venezia leather, with the aforementioned Scritto decor, that makes this watch even more amazing than you might expect.

A genuine blue black rubber strap or a Bordeaux Berluti patinated Venezia leather strap with Scritto décor finishes everything off, making sure this elegant timepiece will be on your wrist forever. Feel free to drool over the gallery below, if you don’t take our words for granted.