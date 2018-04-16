Porsche Design Worked their Magic on the Huawei Mate RS

Yes, the two major players – Porsche Design and Huawei – have teamed up once again to bring the future of mobile technology closer to us. The Huawei Mate RS was born from their second collaboration, a premium, streamlined smartphone that features the world’s first dual fingerprint design on a handset. But wait, that’s not all.

This stunning smartphone also packs an innovative in-screen fingerprint sensor, the world’s first artificial intelligence processor, and the impressive Leica triple camera with 40MP image capture. It looks more like a professional tool than your average phone, and since it bears the Porsche Design touch, it will surely come at a hefty price.

This unique and functional look blends Porsche Design’s signature lines with Huawei’s revolutionary technology. Minimalist, yet luxurious, this device benefits from a 6-inch 2K curved OLED screen, with a blacked-out 8-edged 3D curved glass body. It’s an eye catching look, that represents the perfect mix between today’s most innovative smartphone technology and luxury design.

Built with extreme precision to perfection, the Huawei Mate RS boasts the winning combination of Leica triple cameras like the P20 Pro, with a 5 x hybrid zoom and the first AI image stabilization technology on a smartphone camera. Add in the dual fingerprint scanner and we’re sure this phone will be a great conversation starter.