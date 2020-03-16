One&Only Portonovi, Montenegro is the Brand’s First Resort in Europe

This might not be a good time to think about luxury hotels and traveling but in a few months hopefully the situation will be better all over the world. Luckily for us, One&Only will open the brand’s first luxury resort in Europe only in July, so there should be enough time for things to calm down until then.

Nestled right at the entrance of the blissful Boka Bay in Montenegro and surrounded by imposing mountains, the stunning One&Only Portonovi is a wonderfully secluded property that aims to become one of the most fashionable destinations on the Adriatic.

This ultra luxury resort will offer a mix of elegant guest rooms, fabulous suites and expansive villas, all of them with magnificent views of the marina, bay or the mountains. The resort also promises to impress us with a first of its kind wellness concept called Chenot Espace, that was specially designed for people with an active, healthy and balanced life, and also a restaurant led by Giorgio Locatelli, one of the most acclaimed Italian chefs right now.

In terms of accommodations, One&Only Portonovi will have 113 guest rooms, with an upscale decor, sleek, modern fireplaces, expansive bathrooms, private terraces and floor to ceilings windows. The most impressive option will be the resort’s Suite One, a lavish one-bedroom presidential suite, that comes with its own wine cellar, a superb outdoor dining area for up to 12 people, indoor and outdoor fireplaces and even a separate butler entrance.

For larger families or groups, One&Only Portonovi also offers two secluded villas, the 3-bedroom Villa One with a 463 m² interior and 1,750 m² of outdoor space, or the 2-bedroom villa Two, with a 218 m² interior and 930 m² exterior space. Each of these expansive villas comes with their own gardens, private pools, outdoor showers and even a hydrotherapy pool with six massage stations.

They all promise magical sunset views of the Adriatic Sea, as well as world class service from a dedicated team of butlers, chefs and valets. Are they better than the lavish Suite One? Well, that’s up for you to decide!

One&Only’s first luxury resort in Europe will also offer a variety of distinctive culinary experiences. Sabia by Giorgio Locatelli aims to bring Michelin-starred fine dining to the region, serving Southern Italian cuisine with a focus on fresh seafood and vegetables, the Raw Bar will offer treats with organic crudo and fresh mozzarella, while Tapasake Club adds contemporary pan-Asian, tapas-style fusion to the table, complemented by its own sake bar and regular DJ sets.

At the end of the day, you can relax and unwind at Chenot Espace, a brand new wellness concept from One&Only, that takes you through a transformative journey of detoxing and resetting the body, with treatments based on the renowned Chenot Method®, that combines the latest scientific knowledge with the best in Chinese and traditional medicines.

Guests of all ages will have a chance to enjoy a number of activities across the resort, including KidsOnly and OneTribe for children and teenagers. A Tennis Club with two floodlit courts will provide the finest facilities for tennis enthusiasts of all levels, while a state-of-the-art Fitness Centre will offer private one-on-one training sessions, as well as movement and exercise classes and the latest Technogym™ equipment.

The resort will be home to few pools, including a family pool, the dynamic Tapasake Club pool, temperate pools, an indoor spa pool, and private pools for villas and guestroom clusters.

One&Only Private Homes will offer access to their own sandy beach and jetty, individual pools and private, internal Venetian courtyards. Three and four-bedroom options will be available to purchase for guests that wish to call One&Only Portonovi home.