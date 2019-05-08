Novitec Takes the Ferrari Portofino To the Next Level

The renowned German tuner Novitec Rosso has recently unveiled a new take on the beautiful Ferrari Portofino, a comprehensive upgrade program that includes numerous styling tweaks and three different performance kits. At its best, this Italian beauty could get an impressive output of 674 HP and 871 Nm of torque from its tuned twin-turbo V8 engine.

That’s good enough to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in a mere 3.2 seconds (which is 0.3 second faster than the standard model) and to reach a breathtaking top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph). It’s hard to make a Ferrari even faster than it normally is, but Novitec managed to do that by developing special mapping for two plug-and-play N-TRONIC modules that have been fitted on the electronic engine controls of this exotic convertible.

The base configuration takes the car’s power output to 658 HP and 851 Nm of torque, but then the Bavarian tuner added a new high-performance exhaust system, that also comes with active exhaust flaps if you don’t want to hear that roaring sound all the time, plus several naked carbon aero components. As a result, their Ferrari Portofino is also 11 kg lighter than the stock model.

Design-wise, this tweaked Ferrari comes with air deflector inserts on the front spoiler, two air intakes in the hood, naked carbon caps for the side mirrors, NOVITEC rocker panels, and a carbon fiber rear bumper attachment and spoiler lip.

The wheels on this car are also brand new: co-developed with the wheel masters from Vossen, these bespoke wheels will be available in two different designs and a wide range of colors. They’re codenamed “NF8” and feature pairs of spokes that are slanted in the direction you’ll drive to improve airflow through the wheel arches.

The brilliant guys from Novitec Rosso also wanted to improve the car’s handling characteristics and installed new sport springs on this beauty that would lower the ride height of the Portofino by around 35 mm (1.37 inches) and a hydraulic front-lift system that would raise the car’s front end by 40 mm (1.57 inches). The front end would lower itself automatically when the car reaches 80 km/h.

The interior of the Ferrari Portofino could be also customized by Novitec for you, with exquisite leathers, carbon fiber details and a variety of patterns and colors for the upholstery.