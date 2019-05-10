Sunseeker is Ready to Launch its First Metal Motor Yacht, the Sunseeker 161

After announcing plans to enter the metal motor yacht market last year, the renowned British shipyard Sunseeker has recently come up with the first details about its first unit for the new market – the Sunseeker 161 – a stunning vessel designed together with Dutch builder Icon Yachts and British design studio Design Unlimited.

The 49-meter Sunseeker 161 Yacht will be the first model in the brand’s new aluminum line, built at the Icon Yachts’ shipyard. While the finals design layout remains at the choice of the client, they have come with a proposed interior, which is to say the least, sophisticated and pretty ambitious.

The whole design, different from everything Sunseeker has created so far, is based on space and flexibility, with a standard five cabin 10 person layout that can be modified to accommodate up to 12 guests. The proposed interiors blend elegance with modern luxury in the best way possible – we’re pretty sure everyone would love to be on a yacht like this.

There’s even an expansive beach club at the stern, ready to host large groups of guests on a grand fold-out platform, which is something unseen in past Sunseeker superyachts. The British company has announced that the first unit of the Sunseeker 161 can be expected to be launched sometime in 2021.