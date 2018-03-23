MSO Unleashed the Sinister McLaren 570GT Special

The brilliant people from McLaren Special Operations are going crazy these days, in a good way. They took the Sports Series 570GT model and added a bespoke Carbon Black paint job to the mix. What resulted is this sinister McLaren 570GT Special, that also packs the Titanium SuperSports exhaust and the impressive Sport Pack handling package. Could you ask for more?

Well, the menacing exterior also displays the MSO Defined Black Pack, which includes the front and rear splitters, side skirts and air intakes. The breathtaking blacked-out look has been also matched by a stunning set of Gloss Black Diamond wheels, with black calipers and carbon ceramic brakes hiding behind them.

Before you get too excited, you should know that this ravishing MSO-tuned McLaren will be produced in a limited-run of just 100 units, with each unit set to cost a cool £179,950 ($251,154) – is that too much?

On the inside, this special vehicle shows off 570GT MSO Black Collection trim, which means Jet Black leather beautifully combined with Carbon Black Alcantara accents. Some of you might also like the fact that this car’s Sports Seats were wrapped in Semi-Aniline leather, with MSO logo embroidery adding even more points to this McLaren’s exclusivity.

The Carbon Black MSO ignition key, the special dedicated plate under the center console and the panoramic roof are also noteworthy, thus proving once again why black is a color associated with elegance, power, and authority. That explains why black has always been my favorite color.