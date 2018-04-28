MISS R is the World’s First Electric Off-Road Supercar!

MISS R sounds like a posh lady, but we’re talking about a completely different thing right now. Chinese electric powertrain developer XING Mobility has just released test footage of their incredible 1,300-hp rally-inspired supercar – the world’s first all electric vehicle with on and off road capabilities to brag about such outrageous numbers.

MISS R was already tested on a wide variety of terrains and in completely different conditions, and it’s apparently able to tackle anything you might throw at it thanks to its four-wheel torque vectoring agility. Going electric is the trend of the future, although we didn’t expect to see an off-road vehicle with so much electric power anytime soon. That might be really dangerous in certain conditions.

XING mobility is already working with commercial and industrial vehicle makers to apply technology from MISS R in city buses, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This supercar’s four 350V motors and 1 megawatt battery pack can take it from 0 to 100 km in just 1.8 seconds and 0 to 200 km in 5.1 seconds, but there’s no word on top speed yet.

The first battery pack specifically designed for low-mid volume applications is state of the art and promises up to 50% weight saving in comparison to industry standards. This might translate into better handling and versatility, and might make other electric automakers to work harder on keeping up with demand. I’m sure Elon Musk is paying attention right now, as we all are.