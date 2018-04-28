Bering B92 Unveiled Just in Time for Summer

Based in North Carolina, Bering Yachts designs and builds some of the world’s finest semi-custom steel expedition yachts; and now they’ve just unveiled their new 28m flagship yacht, a stunning vessel called B92. This custom yacht represents the best the American shipyard has to offer, which is why it’s displaying familiar elements associated with the Bering brand.

The superyacht still features the same solid steel and aluminum construction, with long-range capabilities, a full displacement hull, and a seductive blend of elegance and an intelligent interior design.

Thanks to a pair of Cummins QSL9 410 hp engines, the Bering B92 is able to reach a top speed of 13 knots or cruise comfortably at 11 knots, but the best thing is that the entire layout is fully customizable, so the only limit here is your budget or imagination.

This superyacht was designed with a displacement of 275,000 pounds (125 metric tons), it will carry 4,000 gallons of fuel (15,000 liters) and continue to sail for as far as 3,500 nautical miles. This seems like a good way to spend your summer and act all cool, while others struggle with the heat. What else could you do this summer?