de Grisogono Allegra 25 is Synonymous with Timeless Beauty

Fawaz Gruosi, the founder of de GRISOGONO, has been responsible for some of the world’s most incredible jewelry creations released in these last couple of decades, and Allegra was his first ever jewelry collection. Unveiled twenty five years ago, this stunning collection still manages to impress and continues to evolve with every year that goes by.

The new de GRISOGONO Allegra 25 watch is the latest addition to this mesmerizing collection, a spectacular timepiece created to symbolize the unconditional attachment of true love and our passion for timeless beauty.

A woven gold ribbon with delicate interlacing circles creates a wonderful visual effect, with 29 polished or diamond-set rings that will take all your attention to the the mother-of-pearl or diamond-pavé dial, which in turn manages to cause an infinite drooling process – mine, of course. I mean, I’m pretty sure no one could resist the captivating look of this timepiece.

Apart from its super chic dial, this stunning 41.7 mm timepiece blends golden shimmers with the magnetic appeal exuded by 4.80 carats of alternately snow-set and bezel-set gems. de GRISOGONO fans will also notice the company’s signature galuchat strap as well.

Allegra 25 is only available in a five precious variants, and I have to admit I’m a big fan of the black and white version, showing off a bold and elegant look – the black rhodium-plated white gold and diamonds would seduce anyone. Exclusivity is usually attached to a hefty price tag, and it’s safe to assume that’s the case right now as well. Care to speculate on the price for one of these beauties?