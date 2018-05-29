Macau’s Morpheus Hotel Shows Off Zaha Hadid’s Signature Magic

Ladies and gentlemen, the high-end Morpheus hotel in Macau is ready to open its doors to guests from all over the world on June 15. The latest architectural marvel by Zaha Hadid Architects, this jaw dropping 40-storey hotel is actually the final chapter of Melco Resorts and Entertainment’s sprawling City of Dreams, joining casinos, shopping venues and four other hotels in an effort to seduce anyone who comes to Macau.

Designed by the late dame Zaha Hadid, the new flagship luxury hotel boasts around 770 rooms, joined by three pool villas and six duplex villas in a spectacular complex that’s said to be worth a staggering $1.1 billion. Morpheus is the world’s first free-form exoskeleton-bound tower, featuring all the hallmarks of the late architects’ signature style, who was renowned for her love of sweeping curves and sensuous aesthetics.

The bridge-like structures at its core were meant to welcome guests within a breathtaking dining and lounge space, while the upper seven floors are home to VIP gaming facilities, the three pool villas and six duplex villas. The partially covered rooftop swimming pool is also worth mentioning, although none can ignore the overwhelming interiors, inspired by luxury superyachts.

One of the highlights of your stay at the Morpheus Hotel could be a visit at the Pierre Hermé Paris Lounge, where sweets will tease all your senses, while the three restaurants on location – two led by the renowned French chef Alain Ducasse and Yi, an elegant Chinese restaurant serving regional treats, will make this visit a memorable experience.