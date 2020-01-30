Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Leica’s M10 Monochrom Takes Black and White Photography to the Next Level

Leica M10 Monochrom 1

The brilliant people from Leica are always trying to push the boundaries of photography. Their cameras produce stunning images, rich in color and detail, but this time they’ve unveiled a new M10 camera that was specifically designed for black and white photography. Called the Leica M10 Monochrom, this beauty is the latest model in the company’s black and white ranger finder cameras.

It might shoot only black and white, but the M10 Monochrom has all the traits of the excellent M10-P platform and it even features a brand new 40-megapixel full-frame monochrome sensor. The camera also doesn’t sport the iconic red Leica logo, with a chic synthetic leather covering that emphasizes its monochrome chops, and the only splash of color coming from the 3-inch, 1.03-million dot LCD touch-enabled monitor, that also offers Live View functionality.

Why would you want to buy a full frame camera that can’t shoot any color images? Well, there are a quite a few reasons to do that.

Leica M10 Monochrom 2

First, at the heart of this camera is a newly developed 40-megapixel black-and-white CMOS sensor. Yes, its sensor was fine tuned with black and white photography in mind. It has a light sensitivity between ISO 160 and 100,000 and an impressive buffer of 2GB that allows continuous shooting of up to 10 frames per second.

The Leica M10 Monochrom is also the first monochrome camera to come with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to transfer faster your latest shots straight to your smartphone using the firm’s Fotos 2.0 app. The new Leica also boasts the quietest shutter release of any M-system camera, which means it’s perfect if you want to take some retro-stylish stills at certain events.

The camera is on sale already for $8,295 and it’s compatible with all Leica M lenses and also with the Leica R lenses with an optional adapter.

Leica M10 Monochrom 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Leica SL2 1
Leica’s Full Frame Mirrorless SL2 camera Steps it up a Notch
LEICA M10 P SC Asset
Introducing the Leica M10-P “SC Asset – 17 Years of Passion”
Leica M Monochrom Signature 2
Leica M Monochrom “Signature” is a cool tribute to Andy Summers of The Police
Leica CL 100 years of bauhaus 1
Leica Celebrates 100 Years of Bauhaus With a New Special Edition

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Take a Closer Look Inside Louis Vuitton’s First-Ever Restaurant

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.