Jannarelly Takes the Wraps Off Five Exclusive Design-1 UK Editions

Dubai custom-built sportscar maker Jannarelly Automotive is celebrating its official entry in the UK market by unveiling not one, but five special UK Edition models of its superb Jannarelly Design-1. The UK Edition will be available in White, Blue, Red, Green and Grey, each of the cars featuring white grille surrounds, a carbon fiber engine cover, stunning Union Jack decals and “UK Edition” metal plaques.

The UK Edition cars reflect Britain’s extensive racing heritage, but utilize the best modern materials and high-end technology to offer customers a unique classic car experience with breathtaking 21st century engineering and design. Priced at a cool £115,549 (or around $150,000), these bespoke models are £29,549 more expensive than the standard version of the Jannarelly Design-1.

The UK Edition cars will feature the same ultra light tubular spaceframe chassis, complemented by a powerful 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine that’s able to produce 325 horsepower and 371 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to the rear wheels through a six speed manual transmission.

When you realize the Design-1 tips the scales at only 810 kg (1,785 lbs), you understand why it’s lightning fast. This stunning sports car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 4 seconds and it could reach a top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph). The top speed might not seem that impressive, but this little car is probably the perfect track toy.

If you don’t know this yet, Anthony Jannarelly is a famous car designer who’s also responsible for imagining W Motors’ Fenyr SuperSport and Lykan HyperSport. He joined forces a few years ago with his friend, Frederic Juillot, to set up one of the most unique car manufacturing companies in the world: Jannarelly Automotive, and the Design-1 already proved to be a great hit!