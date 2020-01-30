Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Jannarelly Takes the Wraps Off Five Exclusive Design-1 UK Editions

Jannarelly Design-1 UK Edition 1

Dubai custom-built sportscar maker Jannarelly Automotive is celebrating its official entry in the UK market by unveiling not one, but five special UK Edition models of its superb Jannarelly Design-1. The UK Edition will be available in White, Blue, Red, Green and Grey, each of the cars featuring white grille surrounds, a carbon fiber engine cover, stunning Union Jack decals and “UK Edition” metal plaques.

The UK Edition cars reflect Britain’s extensive racing heritage, but utilize the best modern materials and high-end technology to offer customers a unique classic car experience with breathtaking 21st century engineering and design. Priced at a cool £115,549 (or around $150,000), these bespoke models are £29,549 more expensive than the standard version of the Jannarelly Design-1.

Jannarelly Design-1 UK Edition 2

The UK Edition cars will feature the same ultra light tubular spaceframe chassis, complemented by a powerful 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine that’s able to produce 325 horsepower and 371 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to the rear wheels through a six speed manual transmission.

When you realize the Design-1 tips the scales at only 810 kg (1,785 lbs), you understand why it’s lightning fast. This stunning sports car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 4 seconds and it could reach a top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph). The top speed might not seem that impressive, but this little car is probably the perfect track toy.

If you don’t know this yet, Anthony Jannarelly is a famous car designer who’s also responsible for imagining W Motors’ Fenyr SuperSport and Lykan HyperSport. He joined forces a few years ago with his friend, Frederic Juillot, to set up one of the most unique car manufacturing companies in the world: Jannarelly Automotive, and the Design-1 already proved to be a great hit!

Jannarelly Design-1 UK Edition 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Jannarelly Design-1 1
Will The Jannarelly Design-1 Go All Electric?
Official Jannarelly Design-1 1
The Jannarelly Design-1 Is Always Ready For A Show

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Leica’s M10 Monochrom Takes Black and White Photography to the Next Level

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.