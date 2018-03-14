Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, is an Art Deco gem

Proudly sitting in the fashionable uptown district of Dallas, close to the city’s most beautiful parks, numerous restaurants, art galleries and high-end boutiques, Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, is a luxury hotel like no other. This 5-star wonder went through an incredible $36 million renovation process back in 2013, and it now looks better than ever.

Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh lies in a superb 1920s Art Deco building, and after this impressive restoration process the building’s original charm is still intact, even augmented. The hotel offers 170 wonderful guest rooms and suites, decked in rich red and brown shades and complemented by Art deco flourishes, mahogany furniture and modern amenities.

If you’re feeling hungry, the hotel’s elegant Graze restaurant and bar is an enlightened steakhouse that serves prime cuts of meat in what might be one of Dallas’ most chic settings. And if you’d like to enjoy a few drinks with your friends, the lovely Bar at Stoneleigh is always there to help.

After a busy day in town, there’s nothing like the gorgeous Spa at at Stoneleigh, which offers 5,200 sq. ft. of wellness delights. The spa area also includes state-of-the-art fitness facilities and numerous rooms where you could enjoy rejuvenating treatments. If all else fails, a quick swim session in the outdoor pool will be the cherry on top of an unforgettable experience here.