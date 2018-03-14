Leica’s M Monochrom Stealth Edition Glows in the Dark

Leica’s black and white M Monochrom (Typ 246) camera is one of the most sought after cameras on the market right now, but it just got even better thanks to Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright. The renowned British fashion designer has recently teamed up with Leica to design a special version of this camera, that was simply dubbed as the Stealth Edition.

The new edition represents a unique design concept, featuring fluorescent highlights on the camera and the Summicron-M 35 mm f/2 ASPH lens it’s paired with. Don’t get excited yet, as only 125 units of the Stealth Edition Leica M Monochrom will be available worldwide, which means this is basically a contest you are most likely to lose.

Redesigning something that’s already considered close to perfection requires quite a lot of imagination, and this camera’s matte black look, with minimal branding, doesn’t seem out of the ordinary, yet it’s very special if you take a closer look.

Marcus Wainwright picked a scratch-resistant, matte black paint for the body, with smooth full-grain cowhide and matching leather trim adding to the functionality and aesthetic appeal of this camera. The engravings stand out thanks to the special fluorescent paint, making this a glow in the dark toy. Cool, right?

Customers will enjoy 1080p videos and Leica’s excellent in-house 24MP sensor, which means great detail and impressive shots thanks to an ISO range that hits upwards of 25,000. If you’d like one of these beauties, the limited-run Stealth Edition of the Monochrom Typ 246 will sell for $15,760, which is more than most people are willing to pay for a car. The ‘contest’ begins March 20th, 2018.