The BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept is Beyond Stunning!

BMW has surprised everyone who attended the 2018 Geneva Motor Show by taking the wraps off the BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept, a ravishing vehicle that previews the company’s future plans for the new 8-Series. Inspired by the M8 Concept unveiled last year, this stunning concept is supposed to stir up and move emotionally, and it’s specially designed to bring luxury out of the ‘comfort zone’.

The M8 Gran Coupe Concept offers a glimpse on how the most exotic and fascinating version of the new BMW 8 Series will look like – if things turn out like this, we’re all very excited! Like the M6 Gran Coupe, this car takes the automaker’s structure for a Coupe and extends it into something way more practical and exciting, that screams performance to anyone willing to listen.

BMW’s press release says nothing about its powertrain, although there are some great expectations to fill. From these photos we could easily see that the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe is flat and very wide, with the wheel arches adding a bold attitude to the concept and distinctive triple front air intakes and a side gill reminding everyone we’re dealing with a powerful M model here.

Up front, the headlights sit a bit higher than the massive kidney girlle, surrounded by gold trim, with lighting technology that’s apparently similar to the M8 GTE race car. As you might have expected, the concept has a long wheelbase and a carbon fibre roof panel.

The unique green to grey-blue color called Salève Vert makes this concept even more alluring, while the gold window tints and gold brakes scream luxury. The extreme rear end benefits from golden quad tailpipes, because – why not – and two massive air outlets.

Although this BMW M8 Gran Coupe is still a concept, we can expect to see a Gran Coupe version of the 8-series in the near future, alongside the upcoming M8. Which one would you go for?