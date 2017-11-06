Inkaterra La Casona Takes You to Another World

Once upon a time, Cusco was the capital of the great Inca empire, a charming city hidden deep in the Peruvian Andes, that’s now famous for its gorgeous Spanish colonial architecture and a few ruins from those good old Incan times. That’s why it has an aura of mysticism wherever you might go, and the best place to enjoy it all might be the wonderful Inkaterra La Casona.

Nestled right between Cusco’s main square and the town’s beautiful art district, on the quaint, cobblestone Plaza de las Nazarenas, this unique hotel stands on the former training grounds of an elite Incan army, in a mesmerizing 16th-century manor, that was actually one of the first Spanish constructions in Cusco.

The original architecture of the manor still remains, and Inkaterra managed to create a unique boutique hotel experience within. With only 11 suites on offer, each of them featuring colonial furniture, original murals, old chimneys, heated floors, and extra-large bathtubs, this hotel should definitely be on everyone’s vacation list.

Following a relaxing day out and around Cusco, the hotel’s magical Yacu Therapy Room will try its best to provide a spiritual, sensual, and rejuvenating experience, with nothing but the best products and treatments. Reflexology, Andean hot stones, and de-stress massages should definitely be tried at least once, but there’s more to this hotel than that.

The authentic, indigenous culinary experience is to die for, with the manor’s elegant dining room and bar serving fresh, tasty and healthy dishes based on local ingredients. And if you want to go out, the fortress of Ollantaytambo and the iconic Macchu Pichu are just waiting to be discovered by you. Have you started packing?