Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Yellow Sapphire is the Brightest Colored Sapphire Timepiece

Hublot-Spirit-of-Big-Bang-Yellow-Sapphire-1

The watchmaking masters from Hublot are back on our radar with a shiny new – and very yellow – timepiece, the Spirit of Big Bang Yellow Sapphire. The Swiss luxury watch brand has been looking for newer and better methods to shape and color sapphire after using transparent, smoked black, blue and red sapphires in their previous Big Bang sapphire models.

They’ve started the quest in revolutionizing sapphire back in 2016 and started creating large colored sapphires one year later, after pumping significant investments into the endeavor and due to the work of their R&D team.

Nowadays, the brilliant team from Hublot is able to create large, transparent, colored and perfectly uniform sapphires for their time keeping masterpieces, and the Spirit of Big Bang Yellow Sapphire is just their latest well deserved success.

Hublot-Spirit-of-Big-Bang-Yellow-Sapphire-3

The mesmerizing yellow color of this watch was achieved by blending copper with aluminum oxide, giving birth to a wonderfully colored and ultra resistant sapphire, that’s also one of the hardest materials that exists.

The watch is as tough as a diamond – it obtained 9 on the Mohs scale, while 10 is for diamond – and as light as titanium, weighing only 107 grams. It comes with a self winding skeleton chronograph movement, and features that remind of the legendary Zenith El Primero calibre.

Hublot has announced the Spirit of Big Bang Yellow will be produced in a limited edition of only 100 pieces, with the price set to be revealed pretty soon.

Hublot-Spirit-of-Big-Bang-Yellow-Sapphire-2

