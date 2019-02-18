The new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the Most Powerful Mustang Ever!

Ford has recently unveiled the most powerful version of the Mustang they’ve ever made, the 700 hp Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, a drool inducing American muscle car that took everyone by surprise at the Detroit Motor Show 2019.

Borrowing its name from one of the most legendary car personalities of all time, the new Shelby GT500 comes equipped with the same 5.2-litre V8 engine as the Mustang GT350, but it’s coupled with a 2.65-liter supercharger and an air-to-liquid intercooler.

We don’t know the exact power figures yet, but with this impressive package it should deliver somewhere around 700 horsepower! This muscle car will be automatic, featuring a special Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, with a carbon fiber driveshaft and bespoke halfshafts.

The guys from Ford claim this beast should be able to reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and it should run the quarter mile in less than 11 seconds. That could easily make this sports car the fastest street-legal Mustang ever made.

The engine of this new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will feature weight-saving wire-arc cylinder liners, larger forged connecting rods, upgraded cooling passages and lubrication, high-flow aluminium cylinder heads plus a structural oil pan that should reduce vibration and add even more strength to this massive engine.

But the engineers from Ford haven’t stopped there. They’ve also added a new power steering unit, the complex MagneRide suspension system and lightweight coil springs, while the huge Brembo brakes and the high performance Michelin tires will make sure you can handle all this car’s power.

Speaking of handling, Ford will offer two different handling packages for the Shelby GT500: the Handling Package comes with adjustable strut top mounts and a spoiler with Gurney flap, while the more advanced Carbon Fiber Track Package includes 20″ carbon fiber wheels in two sizes, custom Sport Cup 2 tires from Michelin, a massive GT4 track wing made out of carbon fiber and splitter wickers that should take this car’s aerodynamics to perfection.

With this package the rear seat is also removed to reduce the car’s weight. Apart from all these upgrades, the new Shelby GT500 will come with a larger front grille that should improve cooling by 50 percent, plus six heat exchangers and a massive vent on the hood.

Inside the cockpit, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 looks like it’s ready to hit the track. It’s a wonderful mix of exposed carbon fiber and suede, with Recaro racing seats and harnesses and a new 12 inch LCD instrument cluster with a smaller 8 inch SYNC 3 display.

Customers will be able to choose between three different colors for their new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: Red Hot, Iconic Silver and Twister Orange, with pricing and availability set to revealed in the next couple of weeks.