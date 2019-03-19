Hôtel de Berri, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Opens in the Heart of Paris

Proudly sitting in a rare green oasis in the fashionable 8th arrondissement, Hôtel de Berri, A Luxury Collection Hotel, has recently opened its doors in Paris. This posh new 5-star hotel was built on the site of the former home of Italian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, one of the most prominent figures in fashion between the two World Wars.

The eclectic decor of Hôtel de Berri was actually inspired by the French Decorative arts period, cherishing its past with bold and refined designs imagined by artistic director Philippe Renaud. The entire hotel feels like an art gallery, showcasing interesting pieces of Parisian art and interior design, with featured artists like Giacometti, Henri Samuel, Madeleine Castaing, Jean-Michel Frank or David Hicks.

Hôtel de Berri, a Luxury Collection Hotel, offers 75 individually decorated, haute guestrooms, including 35 luxurious suites, complemented by an Italian restaurant called Le Schiap, a wonderful 3,000-square metre private park that also honors the building’s illustrious past, a cocktail bar, several meeting rooms and.. even a sculpture room.

This 5-star hotel is owned by the Dokhan family, noted Parisian hoteliers, who wanted to create a celebration of history together with Philippe Renaud. They’ve come up with different decorative themes and unique ambiances for each room, with vibrant colors, ancient Chinese furniture, old manuscripts, wrought-iron lamps and eye catching sketches and paintings.

The interiors also include subtle references to renowned fashion designers like Coco Chanel, Jeanne Lanvin, Marie-Laure de Noailles, and of course, the legendary Elsa Schiaparelli, who used to live in this building for 40 years. The bathrooms are equally amazing, blending premium marble with Skinjay aromatherapy showers, heated flooring, TOTO toilets and Diptyque products.

The Sculpture Room looks like a dreamy social hub, a place decorated with statues, busts and lovely sculptures, some of them originating from the workshop at the Louvre. There are also 40 vintage fireplaces, spread throughout the property, that add to the unique eclectic vibes offered by this new Parisian hotel.