Hotel D’Angleterre is a Spectacular Retreat from Copenhagen

Proudly sitting in the heart of Copenhagen, Hotel D’Angleterre is one of the world’s oldest deluxe retreats, impressing guests from all over the world with luxurious accommodations and impeccable service, since 1755.

With its gorgeous facade, this palatial landmark has dominated the landscape of Copenhagen’s famous King’s Square for more than 250 years, offering 90 spectacular rooms and suites that are still individually decorated in a classical style, with modern amenities included.

If you ever plan to visit Copenhagen, this is the right place to experience the very best of Danish hospitality, and famous guests like Eleanor Roosevelt and Dalai Lama should give you an idea of this hotel’s unique reputation.

Service is key at Hotel D’Angleterre, as the excellent staff here will do their best to impress you, from delivering floral arrangements to your room every morning, as you get ready to enjoy a delightful Scandinavian buffet breakfast. If you’re a shopaholic, the hotel’s experienced professional shopper will gladly guide you around town and aid you in your efforts to max out your credit card.

You are also encouraged to explore this beautitul city by bicycle, and the Royal Theatre, the Nyhavn Canal, and the Strøget street are just a few destinations you should be considering. The best time for a new city break is right now and Copenhagen is one of the most interesting destinations out there.