Odin’s Fury has made its way onto this Nimbus Type C Bike

In the early 20th century a Danish vacuum manfacturer called Fisker and Nielsen (now Nilfisk) has decided to go into a completely different direction, imagining a unique motorcycle concept called Nimbus. The ‘type C’ motorcycle was launched 14 years later, featuring a special shaft-drive design that was extremely sought-after, and the bike was eventually dubbed as the ‘humlebein’, or ‘bumblebee’ in English.

About 12,000 units of this impressive motorcycle were manufactured until 1959, when the production was ceased, and even today they are still praised for their reliability. The iconic bike was one of the first motorcycles to feature telescopic front forks, plus an electronic ignition system and push-button controls, while the 120 km/h top speed couldn’t be ignored either.

Odin’s Fury is the name of its modern counterpart, redesigned by Gonzo Motorcycles to compete in the 750cc category and packing a home-built-frame, with a vintage vibe and an all-around cool attitude.

The Bonneville Salt Flats are probably not ready for a bike like this; its frame was designed using a hard-tailed configuration, with a set of Honda Goldwing wheels, Harley Davidson sportster forks, and many other goodies on display. The bodywork on Odin’s Fury was actually produced in the 70s to fit a motorcycle made by German manufacturer MZ Motorrad, while a larger windscreen was added for enhanced aerodynamics.

A fuel-cell large enough to complete a single run down, a custom seat at the rear of the frame and controls at the rear wheel are also part of this overwhelming package. Upgrading the original Nimbus engine was a priority, although various original engine parts still remain, while a Harley Davidson CV carburetor, a supercharger and new exhaust pipes were added to complete this goal. Ready? Steady? Go!