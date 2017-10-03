Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud FB 1.3 Puts A Twist On Platinum

Unveiled just a few days ago, the marvelous Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud FB 1.3 is an update to the watchmaker’s FB 1 watch. Owned by Chopard and named after a historic watchmaker, the Swiss brand puts Chopard’s watchmaking expertise and capabilities to good use and astounds with horological complexity and ingenuity.

The Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud FB 1.3 shows off a platinum 44 mm by 13 mm octagonal case and a similarly precious solid nickel silver dial. The four openings in the case band are instantly noticeable, set with sapphire to give the wearer a full view of some of the juiciest components of the movement, adding even more charm and exclusivity to this spectacular timepiece.

Elegant and discreet, this exquisite watch benefits from a deeply domed sapphire crystal, which makes it stand out of a crowd easily. The unique case shape, the mesmerizing dial design and many other interesting details will surely help out with that as well.

The oval aperture in the middle of the dial has a powerful visual impact, allowing us to clearly see the magic in action. Speaking of magic, the development of this watch took nearly 6 years and the movement was well worth the effort. It has a 60-second tourbillon, a flying fusée and chain mechanism with exactly 790 parts, plus a 28.5cm-long chain, and a Maltese cross power limiter.

Due to the accuracy demands and the power limiter, the caliber FB-T.FC benefits from 53 hours of power reserve; and please note the COSC certification or the superb titanium columns used to secure the movement on the mainplate and bridges. At the end of the day, the ravishing Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud FB 1.3 ships on a black alligator strap with platinum deployant and it will set you back a staggering $260,400.